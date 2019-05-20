Odisha sweats in heat, humidity

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Intense heat continued to make life miserable for residents of the State Capital which recorded 39.7 degree Celsius and 71 per cent humidity on Sunday. The neighbouring Cuttack also sizzled at 39.4 degree C and 68 per cent humidity.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said the temperature is expected to remain above normal by two to three degree Celsius in many parts of the State including the Capital City for next three days. In a special bulletin, Met officials issued a yellow warning for heatwave conditions in Odisha till May 22.

The officials said heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Balangir, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Jharsuguda districts for next three days. They advised people to avoid getting exposed to heat.

“Apart from south coastal Odisha, many places in the State recorded above normal temperatures on Sunday. The sweltering heat is expected to continue for next three days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Shashikant Mishra.
On the day, 11 places in the State recorded over 40 degree Celsius. Titilagarh was the hottest at 44.5 degree C followed by Sambalpur at 44.4, Balangir and Sonepur at 44 and Hirakud at 43.3. Other places which experienced sweltering conditions are Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna (43), Angul and Talcher (42.1), Malkangiri (42) and Sundargarh (41.5).

Met officials further said light rain and thundershower activity is likely to occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj districts in next 24 hours. 
Meanwhile, several deaths allegedly due to heatstroke have been reported in Odisha since March 28. Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said at least 22 deaths allegedly due to heatstroke have been reported till May 19. However, the exact reason behind the deaths can be ascertained after medical examination of victims is complete.

