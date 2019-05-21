3 held for exam fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 22-year-old youth from Rajasthan was arrested for impersonating a candidate in the common entrance examination of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), the City cops nabbed three more persons for their involvement in the fraud.

The three are 24-year-old Amiya Bhusan of Saran district in Bihar, 30-year-old Amit Kumar Singh of Patrapada and 32-year-old Ranit Kumar Beura of Nayapalli in the City. On Sunday, Police had arrested Adarsh Choudhury, a first-year student of National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur.

Examination superintendent Sasibhusan Dash had lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police stating that Choudhury was writing the test on behalf of the actual candidate Yudhistir Mallick of Gop in Puri.

Police said Mallick had taken help of Beura and Singh, both employees of a City-based engineering college, to arrange a dummy candidate for him. He had agreed to pay `5 lakh to the four persons. Police have seized Mallick’s Aadhaar card and admit card besides five mobile phones from their possession.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab Mallick.