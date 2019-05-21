Assess crop loss by May 25, Odisha government tells Collectors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday asked district Collectors to facilitate the assessment of crop loss due to the extremely severe cyclone Fani by May 25 and organise camps to collect applications from affected farmers for sanction of fresh loans and restructuring of existing loans.

Principal Secretary in Finance department Ashok Meena held a video conference with Collectors of 14 cyclone-affected districts and advised them to convene district consultative committee meeting latest by May 31. He also instructed the district heads to see that banks come forward to sanction consumption loan of Rs 10,000 immediately to the affected people without any collateral.

Official sources said substantial progress has been made in the telecommunication sector with 87 per cent, 64 per cent and 96 per cent mobile towers in Khurda, Puri and Cuttack districts respectively becoming functional. Besides, 88 per cent, 59 per cent and 96 per cent of mobile towers have also become operational in Cuttack city, Puri town and the State Capital respectively.

According to the situation report released by the State Government, communication and transport system has improved after clearing of 1,977 roads. Nearly 1,45,000 uprooted trees have been cleared. The report said the State Government has initiated steps to plant 1.3 crore trees in the affected areas.

The Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has cut 8,900 uprooted trees in Puri town and 27,900 in the Capital City. So far, OFDC has cut 36,800 uprooted trees.

Official sources said energy infrastructure has been restored to pre-Fani state through major repair works in all the affected districts and more than 90 per cent of the consumers already given electricity connection. Electricity restoration work is being carried out in full swing in Puri and more than 19,000 consumers have been supplied with electricity till now.

Besides, daily necessities of affected people have been fulfilled with help of relief assistance. There is a visible improvement in water supply, health services and safety of animal resources, the report added. Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said a memorandum will be submitted to the Centre by May after completion of damage assessment.