BJD rules out saffron surge and split voting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the exit poll projections predict a big jump for the BJP in Odisha as far as Lok Sabha seats are concerned, the ruling BJD on Monday raised doubts about the possibility of split votes which has given the saffron party an edge.BJD leaders maintained that never in the history of the country’s elections, voters have given a two third majority to a party in the Assembly and at the same time voted against it in the Lok Sabha polls. Simultaneous elections were held to the Assembly along with the Lok Sabha in Odisha in four phases.

Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member, Pratap Deb who was the ruling party’s candidate from the Aul Assembly seat, said the regional outfit will get more than two third majority in the Assembly. The BJD will win a minimum of 98 Assembly seats and the tally may be even higher, he said and added that the party will also have a minimum of 17-18 Lok Sabha seats.

Senior leader and a former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei was also of the same opinion. Rejecting the exit poll projection giving more Lok Sabha seats to the BJP, the former minister said there will be unexpected results. There will be a miracle and the BJD will be ahead of the BJP in both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, he said.

Stating that there was no anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Ghadei said people were in favour of a BJD Government in Odisha. He, however, said exit polls are only a guess work and one should wait for May 23 for the actual results.

On the possibility of split votes playing a major role in the projected saffron upsurge in Odisha, the former finance minister said this may have happened in some urban areas, but there is no possibility of this happening in the rural areas.BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra also rejected the possibility of split voting and said the regional outfit will win a thumping majority in Assembly polls.

The BJD will also be much ahead of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said and added that the party will get a minimum of 14 Lok Sabha seats.Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Damodar Rout put the party in an embarrassing situation by stating that it will not get a majority in the Assembly polls. Contrary to the BJP party line, the senior leader said the party will win 50-55 Assembly seats while the Congress will get 25-30 seats. The BJD will emerge as the single largest party and get more than 60 seats but cannot touch the magic figure of 74 seats, he said and added that it may ally with Congress to form Government in Odisha.

BJD sets special tag term for support to any alliance Govt at the Centre

Bhubaneswar: A day after exit polls predicted a majority for BJP-led NDA at the Centre, the BJD said it may join the coalition if the latter is ready to support the Odisha demands including Special Category State status.

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik told a private television channel that either the NDA or ‘any other combination’ which understands the problems of Odisha and is ready to meet its demand for a special status will get the party’s support.

“We will support only those combinations or coalitions that will support our legitimate demands of special status. If this is taken care of, we can be part of any coalition,” he said. “Going by the exit polls, if NDA forms the Government at the Centre, we could very much be part of it. Whoever understands our problems, we will be with them,” he said.