BMC pegs Fani loss at Rs 230 crore   

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said it has incurred losses of over `230 crore in cyclone Fani which battered the State Capital on May 3.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clearing debris from a roadside in Bhubaneswar | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said it has incurred losses of over `230 crore in cyclone Fani which battered the State Capital on May 3. Damage to parks, green cover and mechanical equipment in the City has been estimated at `25.70 crore. Till May 10, BMC has spent `10 crore to lift green debris and the expenditure will rise further. 

Civic officials said the loss due to collapse of walls of 10 natural drainage channels has been pegged at `32.42 crore while the damage to internal road network and drains of around 500 km within the limits of BMC has been estimated at around `155.60 crore. Around 1,500 electricity poles worth `5.39 crore were damaged in the cyclone. “We have engaged 14 agencies in 67 Wards for assessment of damage,” BMC officials added.

