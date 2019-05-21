BMC pegs Fani loss at Rs 230 crore   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said it has incurred losses of over `230 crore in cyclone Fani which battered the State Capital on May 3. Damage to parks, green cover and mechanical equipment in the City has been estimated at `25.70 crore. Till May 10, BMC has spent `10 crore to lift green debris and the expenditure will rise further.

Civic officials said the loss due to collapse of walls of 10 natural drainage channels has been pegged at `32.42 crore while the damage to internal road network and drains of around 500 km within the limits of BMC has been estimated at around `155.60 crore. Around 1,500 electricity poles worth `5.39 crore were damaged in the cyclone. “We have engaged 14 agencies in 67 Wards for assessment of damage,” BMC officials added.