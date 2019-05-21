Election Commission sets up 63 centres in Odisha for counting votes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Election Commission (EC) has set up 63 centres across Odisha for counting votes, polled for the General Elections, on May 23. As many as five counting centres have been set up in Angul district while Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh have four centres each. Counting centres in the remaining districts vary from one to three.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Raghuram Iyer said each counting centre will have seven to 14 tables for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Each table will be manned by one counting supervisor, one assistant supervisor and a micro-observer. Besides, candidates will be allowed to assign one counting agent for each table. The candidates will also be allowed to depute one agent on the table of returning officers where counting of postal ballots will be carried out.

After completion of counting of EVMs, five VVPATs from each constituency will be counted at these centres. For the first time, the counting centres will have air-conditioning facility in view of the heat wave conditions prevailing in the State. The centres will be placed under CCTV surveillance and the entire process will be video graphed, Iyer said. There will be a complete ban on entry of mobile phones inside the centres. “Only observers appointed by the EC for Assembly segments will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centres,” he informed.

The joint CEO said three-tier security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.

DGP Dr RP Sharma said 172 platoons of Special Armed Police and 69 companies of Central Armed Police Force will be deployed at these centres during counting of votes for 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly constituencies. Besides, SOG personnel will guard the centres in Naxal-affected areas. Earlier, CEO Surendra Kumar had informed that counting of votes in Odisha will require more time as compared to other States since simultaneous polls were held to the Lok Sabha and Assembly here.