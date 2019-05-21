Elderly man hacked to death  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 74-year-old man was hacked to death over a dispute at Biswanathpur within Tangi police limits on Monday. Police said the deceased, Purna Roul, had beaten up some cattle belonging to 52-year-old Govinda Mallik for straying into his agricultural land and causing extensive damage to his standing crops on Sunday. This had irked Govinda.

On Monday afternoon, Govinda, in an inebriated state, assaulted Purna with an axe while he was sitting on the veranda of his house. Purna died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Tangi IIC Bimal Kumar Barik said Purna’s wife also sustained injuries in the attack. Police have recovered the axe used in the crime and detained Govinda. Barik said the accused, who sustained self-inflicted injuries on his leg, was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.