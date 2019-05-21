Home States Odisha

Fani-hit farmers demand hike in package for cash crops

Cashew and mango farmers of the district have urged the State Government to assess the crop loss caused by the cyclonic storm Fani and increase the relief package. 

Published: 21st May 2019 02:51 AM

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Cashew and mango farmers of the district have urged the State Government to assess the crop loss caused by the cyclonic storm Fani and increase the relief package. In order to avoid crop damage due to animal attack, hundreds of farmers had switched to mango farming from paddy cultivation. As per preliminary assessment of the district horticulture department, while farmers had grown mango in 9,337 hectare (ha), the farming has been damaged in 7000 ha. Even mango saplings grown in the Government-run Saptasajya farm have been affected. More than one lakh farmers’ families depend on mango farming.

Similarly, cashew plantation has suffered in the district. Of 10,000 ha farming, plants with fruit bearing stage have been destroyed in 400 ha. As many as 5000 farmers engaged in the cash crop supplies cashew to both domestic and international markets.The women farmers of Nadiali village, who have been growing cashew over 100 acres since 2007, have urged the district administration to provide compensation for their crop loss. 

Kamala Dehury, a farmer of Nadiali, said, “Livelihood of around 40 families is at stake as most of the cashew trees have been uprooted and broken in the cyclone. With the support of soil conservation department, we had taken up cashew cultivation in 100 acre in 2007. If the district administration fails to provide adequate compensation, we will be in trouble.”

Earlier, the State Government had announced `12,500 per ha with a maximum limit of `25,000 as compensation package for Fani-hit cash crop farmers. Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhagaban Das said the higher authorities have been apprised of the farmers’ demand. While a team of officials from the Directorate of Horticulture visited some damaged fields, another team will come to assess the loss soon, he informed.

Meanwhile, a BJP Central team led by party vice-president Maheswar Sahoo visited affected  villages of Sankarpur, Similia, Pamal, Gondia and Kapilas. They met the Additional District Magistrate and urged him to increase the compensation to ` two lakh per ha for mango, ` one lakh for cashew and `50,000 for vegetables.

