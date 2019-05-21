Home States Odisha

Global celebration of Art of Giving 

  Art of Giving, an initiative based on the philosophy that practices giving as an art, was celebrated across the globe recently to mark its 6th annual commemoration day. 

Published: 21st May 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Achyuta Samanta handing over stationery materials to a participant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Art of Giving, an initiative based on the philosophy that practices giving as an art, was celebrated across the globe recently to mark its 6th annual commemoration day. The celebrations commenced on KISS and KIIT campuses in presence of Art of Giving (AoG) founder Achyuta Samanta. Samanta said KISS and KIIT are the best examples of Art of Giving as these institutions are following this philosophy for the last 27 years. 

“KIIT is giving while KISS is receiving and spreading happiness among thousands of poorest of the poor tribal children. Everybody wants to give something, but they can’t get a proper platform and chance. AoG is a platform that gives people a chance to give something to others,” Samanta said. AoG was celebrated at one lakh centres in India and 120 countries across the globe including South Africa, Bangladesh, Turkey, Taiwan, Malaysia, Mali, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar and Russia. 

Nearly 10 million people across the world including four million from Odisha and other parts of the country joined the AoG movement by gifting bags containing study and stationery materials for children.
The theme of AoG this year is ‘Bag of Happiness’, KIIT officials said. The concept behind this movement is ‘People’s Contribution, People’s Participation’ to achieve the motto of ‘Education for All’, they said.
For the first time, UNESCO and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) are collaborating with AoG this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp