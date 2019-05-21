Odisha government directive on measures to beat heat wave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Monday said Collectors have been asked to put in place all necessary measures to tackle the heat wave condition which is expected to continue for a few more days in the State. According to weather experts, the State is reeling under intense heat due to weak El Nino, which may continue till the arrival of monsoon. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said as per met reports, the heat wave conditions will prevail in the State for two more days till May 22.

Sethi said the Collectors, especially of the western Odisha districts, have been put on alert and asked to make provisions for drinking water kiosks and other facilities to deal with the situation. “Since heatwave warning has been issued, we have urged people against venturing out during the daytime when the temperature is high and to take all precautionary measures,” he said.

The Government had also ordered to reschedule timings for labourers who work outdoors and are exposed to the hot sun, the SRC said. Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said earlier, the State Government had asked Collectors to identify water-stressed areas and make necessary arrangements to provide water to these localities. Odisha has around 38,000 habitations where the groundwater level is very low. Besides, 24 Urban Local Bodies in the State also face water scarcity during summer.

The Control room at SRC office said it has received complaints of 22 deaths allegedly due to heatstroke till May 19 including four each from Cuttack and Ganjam and one from Chandrasekharpur area of the Capital City. However, no heatstroke death has been confirmed in the State so far. “Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of these deaths. Reports in three cases investigated so far suggest that the deaths were not due to sunstroke,” an official said.