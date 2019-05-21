Greens demand desi varieties in plantation 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With last week’s gale damaging or uprooting many trees grown under Jeypore Municipality’s avenue plantation programme, local environmentalists have demanded plantation of native trees that can survive strong wind. According to reports, over 1,000 trees under Jeypore Municipality have been either damaged or uprooted. As a joint exercise, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department and Rural Development Department had planted trees like ‘Krushnachuda’, ‘Radhachuda’ and Eucalyptus along the roadsides and highways in the last five years.

With wind speed reaching 60 kmph during Friday’s gale, these avenue plantations suffered the maximum damage. Greens pointed out that the trees of local species have the capacity to withstand wind upto 100 kmph. Ramesh Behera, an environment activist, said trees like mangoes, jackfruits, ‘jamun’, ‘karanja’ and banyan should be planted.

As per norms, road construction agencies should hold coordination meetings with the Forest Department on selection of trees for avenue plantation but it was not done. Sources alleged that Government agencies carry out plantation drive as soon as funds are available to just meet the target and do not focus on quality of plantations.

DFO of Jeypore, Aswin Kar said the trees that were damaged were just five years old. ‘We are reviewing the loss of green cover and accordingly, plantation drive of native species will be undertaken during monsoon,” he added.