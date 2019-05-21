Home States Odisha

Hailstorm blows away market grade of litchi 

 The district administration’s plan to market Sambalpur-grown litchis in Bhubaneswar has been scrapped this year as the juicy fruits fell prey to natural calamity.

Published: 21st May 2019

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The district administration’s plan to market Sambalpur-grown litchis in Bhubaneswar has been scrapped this year as the juicy fruits fell prey to natural calamity. Hailstorm has damaged the litchis in Kusumi, Salebhadi and Badabahal villages of Kuchinda block in the last two weeks. During March-end, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) had announced that this year, litchis grown in Sambalpur will be sold to Reliance Fresh outlets in Bhubaneswar. In the initial phase, they had planned to sell 15 quintals (over one lakh pieces) and identified around 45,000 pieces.

Damaged litchis at a farm in Kuchinda
However, hailstorm damaged the crop and now litchis are no longer meeting the grading standards set by the Reliance Fresh.Assistant Director of ORMAS, Sambalpur, Srimanta Hota said due to the damage caused by hailstorm, the green litchis will no longer change its colour to red.

They are now left with only 10 per cent of the required quantity that is around 10,000 litchis. It will not be feasible for marketing a small quantity as it will incur a huge transportation cost, he added. 

A team from Reliance Fresh was supposed to come here for ascertaining the quality of litchis, but had to postpone their visit due to cyclone Fani. Before their arrival, the hailstorm destroyed the entire yield. 

While the move was aimed at curbing distress sale, the farmers will now have to sell their produce at a minimal price in the local markets or face loss. The Horticulture department is yet to find a way to compensate the loss of the farmers.

