JSPL provides 1 lakh meals to Fani-hit people   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel and Power Limited, through its corporate social responsibility arm JSPL Foundation, has provided one lakh cooked meals to people affected by cyclone Fani in Puri. The cooked meal service was started on May 10 and continued for 10 days. Everyday, at least 10,000 meals were served to people in cyclone-affected areas.

In coordination thedistrict administration, a centralised kitchen was set up at Puri Zilla School where meals were cooked. The food was then carried to different localities identified by the administration for distribution by Government officials and volunteers. Meals were served twice a day.

JSPL Foundation’s co-chairperson Shallu Jindal said, “The loss suffered by people of Puri due to cyclone Fani is irreparable. We just made an attempt to extend a helping hand to the district administration and the people of Puri during this difficult time.”

This apart, the TRB Iron Ore Mines of JSPL provided 50,000 litre of drinking water while Angul unit of the steel maker supplied cement and construction material for repairing public buildings in Puri.