Kendrapara villages in grip of water crisis

With summer at its peak and temperature rising alarmingly, several villages in Kendrapara district are faced with acute water shortage. 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With summer at its peak and temperature rising alarmingly, several villages in Kendrapara district are faced with acute water shortage. Water scarcity has assumed alarming proportions in Rajkanika, Aul, Mahakalapada, Garadapur, Rajnagar and Derabishi blocks. Scorching sun coupled with shortage of water has made lives of people miserable particularly in the rural areas of the district.

“Waterborne diseases are common in rural areas in the summer as many people, particularly children, consume polluted water,” said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker. Arjun Mandal, a resident of Batighar village said the three tube wells in his village are not functioning for the last six months as a result of which the villagers have to walk one km everyday to collect water from a well. 

“We have urged the authorities several times to dig new tube-wells or repair the existing ones in our village. But the officials did not heed our pleas,” he rued. Biplab Jena, a resident of Kandarabadadandua village said owing to shortage of drinking water, several elderly persons and children have died this summer.

People of Jagannathpur, Kacheripada, Bilabalarampur, Tunupur and other villages are forced to consume contaminated drinking water for the last two  years due to a fault in laying of sewerage system. Since the joints of the sewerage pipes are loose, drinking water gets mixed with sewerage discharge. “The situation has assumed such an alarming proportion that outbreak of epidemic is feared in our village,” said Swadhin Parida of Jagannathpur.

The scarcity of fresh water due to ingress of salinity in the seaside villages of the district has added to the woes of the villagers this summer. Haripada Das of Petachela village under Mahakalapada block said the villagers are forced to use saline water. Engineer of Rural Water Sanitation Scheme (RWSS), Mahakalapada block Prasanta Nayak said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of a mega piped water supply project at a cost of `241 crore in the seaside village of Sarumuhi under Mahakalapada block last year.

“The project would solve the water problems in 148 villages of 26 gram panchayats in Mahakalapada block and 52 villages of 16 gram panchayats in Marsaghai block with a total population of 2.36 lakh,” he said. Nayak said work on the project is on and it would be completed within two years. “Salinity is a major problem in the seaside villages. We are providing  drinking water through tankers in several villages and several defunct tube-wells have already been repaired,” he informed.

