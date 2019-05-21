Mahanadi river bank beautification gains pace  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The second phase work on beautification of Mahanadi river side along Ring Road in the city is going on in full swing. Beautification of one-km stretch from Samaleswari Temple to Rajghat is being undertaken by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) at an estimated cost of `99 lakh.

Executive Engineer of SMC Manoranjan Dash said the work began in November last year and a target has been set to complete it by October. The beautification of river side will be undertaken in three phases. In the first phase, work on about one km stretch from Samaleswari Temple to Rajghat was undertaken at a cost of `98.04 lakh, he informed.

Altogether, a length of about three km from the approach road of second bridge over Mahanadi river near Nelson Mandela Chowk to Samaleswari Temple will be taken up for beautification. The total estimated cost of the project is ` three crore. Under the project, beautification of existing retaining wall, development of pathway and river view points, sitting arrangement and renovation of existing river ghats will be carried out.

This apart, lighting arrangements, fixing of ornamental grills, fountain and designed garbage bins and other decorative items will be installed to attract visitors to the place. The seven km long Ring Road, which was constructed in 1997 with an objective to protect the city from flood and provide an alternative connectivity, runs along Mahanadi river.Apart from attracting visitors to get a glimpse of Mahanadi river, the residents will get a new destination to spend leisure time in a beautiful ambience after completion of the project.