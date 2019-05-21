Home States Odisha

Matriculation results to be declared today  

The results of High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019, conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), will be declared on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The results of High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019, conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), will be declared on Tuesday. Results of Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations will also be out on the same day.Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education department and Director, Secondary Education will declare the results on the premises of BSE main office at 9 am, informed BSE President Jahan Ara Begum on Monday. The results will be available on two official websites of BSE (www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.bseodisha.ac.in) after 11 am, she said. 

Students will also be able to get the results on their mobile phones by sending SMSes. They need to type OR10space<roll number> and send it to 5676750 from their mobile phones to get the results, Begum said. The OMR answer sheets of the examinees will also be uploaded on the official website of BSE on Tuesday. 

This apart, BSE has also come up with two helpline numbers to answer the queries of examinees and address their grievances, if any, in connection with the results. The BSE President said the two helpline numbers - 0671-2412059 and 0671-2412060 - would function from 10 am to 5 pm.

