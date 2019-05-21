Power-cuts unabated in Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Frequent and unscheduled power-cuts over the last two months have made life miserable for the residents of Baripada Municipality and its nearby villages. Disruption in power supply for long hours has become a routine affair in the area and has hit businesses, education and administrative works. As per provisional reports of the 2011 Census, the Baripada Municipality, which has 28 wards, has a population of 1,09,743. “Contrary to the claims of the Energy Minister and the department concerned, power cuts have become a daily affair in the area,” said Abhijeet Ram, a social activist.

He said power supply to Baripada Municipality and its adjoining areas is disrupted at least four to five times daily. “Earlier, the department used to announce the power-cuts in advance through public announcement and SMS but this is not being done currently,” Abhijeet rued.

Rana Satyakam Senapati and Manoranjan Sethi of Ward 6 of Baripada Municipality said repeated power-cuts have made the lives of the poor miserable as they do not have inverters at home. Sunil Kumar Das, an advocate, said unscheduled power-cuts and low voltage have affected drinking water supply particularly in the town where the majority of the population depends on bore-wells which run on electricity. People of rural areas like Shamakhunta, Kuliona, Bangiriposi, Badasahi, Betnoti, Udala and Kaptipada complained of being given a cold shoulder by the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer of power distribution company NESCO Kshirod Kumar Behera said the power-cuts are a result of rise in temperature, repeated burning of fuse, extensive use of air-conditioners as well as acute manpower shortage. However, he assured that the problem would be resolved in a couple of months.

Dark days

Frequent power-cuts have hit businesses, education and administrative works

Four to five power outages reported daily from areas under Baripada Municipality

No prior intimation on power cuts given to locals

Power cuts have affected supply of drinking water in urban areas

NESCO attributes the problem to rise in temperature and shortage of manpower