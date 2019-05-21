Home States Odisha

Sanitation drive in Puri

A massive sanitation drive would be carried out in the cyclone Fani-ravaged Puri district as well as the Pilgrim Town to make it ready for the Rath Yatra.

Published: 21st May 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Motorcycles lie on a street in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal Odisha.

Motorcycles lie on a street in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal Odisha. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PURI: A massive sanitation drive would be carried out in the cyclone Fani-ravaged Puri district as well as the Pilgrim Town to make it ready for the Rath Yatra. With a large turnout of devotees expected during the annual sojourn of the Trinity, measures would also be taken to clear the water bodies and clean rural areas of harmful debris. At a review meeting here on Monday, Collector Balwant Singh said focus is on removing asbestos, plastic and synthetic waste from Fani-affected villages.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) would conduct the operation and complete it within six days, he added. The Collector also directed the PR Department to make an inventory of water-logged human habitations which require immediate attention, like cleaning up.

Joint Director, Public Relations, Subham Das was also present at the meeting. Health officials in Gop block have identified 55 water bodies unfit for human consumption. Red flag and notice boards were on display near the polluted water bodies, a report said.

After the cyclone, water bodies are filled up with branches of trees and other harmful debris which have decomposed in a fortnight’s time leading to change of water colour and releasing odour. Many people using the water have already complained of skin disease.

