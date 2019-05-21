Home States Odisha

Student found dead in hostel

A student of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela  (NIT-R) Saib Ahmad (21) was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his hostel room on Monday morning.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:48 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A student of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela  (NIT-R) Saib Ahmad (21) was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his hostel room on Monday morning. NIT-R authorities said he was a student of Integrated MSs (Mathematics) and resided in the MS Swaminathan hall of residence hostel. Sector 3 police station IIC Saraswati Tudu said at about 6 am a student spotted Saib lying unconscious on the corridor near his hostel room.

Although he was rushed to the CWS Hospital here, Saib was declared brought dead. During search of his hostel room, police have found several medicine packets. The cop added that his parents reached Rourkela from Bhubaneswar on Monday evening and they would be able to inform if Saib suffered from any health condition.

