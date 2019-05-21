Home States Odisha

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan goes down the drain  

Only 500 IHHLs constructed against target of 3,469; none of 20 community toilets put to use
 

Published: 21st May 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A community toilet in Bhawanipatna I Express

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  The ambitious plan of making Bhawanipatna open defecation free (ODF) under Swachh Bharat Mission seems a distant dream. With the town expanding and more habitations coming up within the municipality limits, the problem of open defecation is turning acute with no immediate solution in sight. While not many people have shown interest in setting up Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs), the community toilets constructed under the scheme are not being put to use.

In 2017-18, `1.65 crore was sanctioned to Bhawanipatna for construction of IHHLs. Of the amount, 62 per cent was provided under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the rest by Urban Development Department of State Government.It was decided to construct 3,469 IHHLs and for the purpose, each SC/ST beneficiary was provided `8,000 while general category beneficiary got `6,667. However, only 500 of the identified beneficiaries have constructed the toilets.

In the wake of lack of response from people, the Bhawanipatna Municipality decided to go for community toilets. It was decided to construct 74 community toilets at a cost of `98,000 each including six toilets having facilities for bathing. However, only 20 community toilets have been constructed so far.
But none of these community toilets has been put to use yet. More than a year after construction of these toilets, not a single one has water and electricity supply. These toilets have come up on the banks of Nuabandha, near Boyanika showroom, weekly market, Naktiguda and BBC Pada. Two toilets in weekly market are in dilapidated condition.

Assistant Executive Engineer of the Bhawanipana Municipality Sameer Thakur said due to lack of water and electricity, the public toilets could not be uses. However, steps are being taken to arrange piped water supply to these toilets, he added. District wise, too, performance of Kalahandi district as far as implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is concerned has been the poorest in the State. 

After the scheme was launched on October 2, 2014, the district administration had identified 2,87,282 beneficiaries for construction of IHHLs. According to official report of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, based on IHHL and ODF coverage, Kalahandi’s achievement is only 57.36 per cent - the lowest in the State. In May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference with the then Collector, had taken stock of the project work and expressed concern at the slow progress. 

Target Missed
● Civic body decided to construct 74 community toilets at the cost of `98,000 each including six toilets having facilities for bathing
● However, only 20 community toilets have been constructed so far
● More than a year after construction of these toilets, not a single one has water supply and electricity
● Two toilets in weekly market are already in dilapidated condition

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp