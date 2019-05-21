Torment continues for State   

Home States Odisha

 Intense heat showed no signs of relenting as the Capital sizzled at 37.7 degree Celsius and 75 per cent humidity on Monday.

BHUBANESWAR:  Intense heat showed no signs of relenting as the Capital sizzled at 37.7 degree Celsius and 75 per cent humidity on Monday. The neighbouring Cuttack was even hotter at 38 degree C and 73 per cent humidity. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said temperature is expected to remain above normal by two to three degree C in some parts of the State including the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for next two days.

“On Monday, many places in interior Odisha experienced above normal temperatures. The weather condition is likely to prevail till May 22,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Sashikant Mishra.At least nine places in the State recorded over 40 degree C on the day. Titilagarh emerged as the hottest at 45.5 degree C followed by Balangir 44, Malkangiri 43.4, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna and Sonepur 43, Sambalpur 42.7, Jharsuguda 42.6 and Hirakud at 41.4 degree C.

In a special bulletin, Met officials also issued a yellow warning for heat wave at isolated pockets in interior Odisha for next two days. The officials said heat wave condition will prevail at isolated pockets in Balangir, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Boudh and Jharsuguda districts for next two days. They also advised people to avoid getting exposed to heat.The sweltering conditions in interior Odisha were attributed to hot westerly and south-westerly winds. 

Met officials said the temperature might drop by few notches after May 22 due to thunderstorm activities triggered by moisture availability and intense heating. Light rain or thundershower activity might occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and coastal districts of the State on May 23, informed Mishra.The officials, however, said Odisha might experience another spell of heat wave before the onset of monsoon in the State.

