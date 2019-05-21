Two held for looting car 

Home States Odisha

The City cops on Sunday arrested two persons for looting a car from a driver at gun point.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:51 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City cops on Sunday arrested two persons for looting a car from a driver at gun point. The accused are 24-year-old Tesin Khan and 19-year-old Sk Sahid of Nimapara in Puri district. Sources said five youths including Khan and Sahid came in a four-wheeler and waylaid the driver, Pratap Chandra Nayak of Nayagarh district, near Palasuni here during the wee hours of May 11. Nayak was in the City to drop four passengers.

The miscreants attacked Nayak and the passengers, looted the car, six mobile phones and `7,000 cash before fleeing the spot.  Subsequently, the driver lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police. On Sunday afternoon, police received information that two persons were coming to Nuagaon in Dhauli to sell a stolen car. They immediately swung into action and intercepted the two youths and the stolen vehicle. 

“The stolen car, a country-made pistol, four mobile phones and `2,000 cash were recovered from the duo. The four-wheeler used in the crime was also recovered and seized,” said Mancheswar IIC Jatindra Nath Sethi. 

The IIC further said the four-wheeler used in the crime had a fake number plate. Khan has criminal antecedents and a theft case is pending against him in Jagatsinghpur police station. Efforts are on nab the three other accused involved in the crime, he added. The duo was produced in a court here on Monday.

