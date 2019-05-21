Home States Odisha

Untreated water sparks disease fear

With the sewerage water treatment plant on the outskirts of Talcher town lying defunct for the last 15 days, the fear of outbreak of water-borne diseases looms large.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TALCHER : With the sewerage water treatment plant on the outskirts of Talcher town lying defunct for the last 15 days, the fear of outbreak of water-borne diseases looms large.The sewerage of Talcher is released directly into Brahmani and more than 50,000 residents of the town are supplied untreated water. According to sources, the waste water which comes from the town gets treated in the plant and is then released into the river where the supply intake is located.

With the transformer attached to the plant out of order, the waste water from the town is directly released into river. The water which falls at the upper part of Public Health Department (PHD) intake well is consumed by the population.

This has led to widespread resentment among the people who fear contracting disease like jaundice on consumption of the untreated water for a long time. “It is outrageous that the area which gives thousands of crore of rupees as revenue to Government is getting untreated waste water due to a damaged transformer,” said a local.

The repair is getting delayed as the CESU staff have been diverted to Fani affected areas and the work can be carried out once the staff return, said sources. Project Engineer of Sewerage Board, Talcher, Subasish Mohanty said the transformer has been burnt and CESU is yet to take up the repair work as its staff have been diverted to Fani-affected areas. “We will repair the transformer and soon supply treated water to the people,” he added.Talcher Sub-collector Paresh Nayak said he had asked both Sewerage Board as well as CESU to immediately repair or replace the transformer for treatment of waste water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp