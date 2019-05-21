Untreated water sparks disease fear

By Express News Service

TALCHER : With the sewerage water treatment plant on the outskirts of Talcher town lying defunct for the last 15 days, the fear of outbreak of water-borne diseases looms large.The sewerage of Talcher is released directly into Brahmani and more than 50,000 residents of the town are supplied untreated water. According to sources, the waste water which comes from the town gets treated in the plant and is then released into the river where the supply intake is located.

With the transformer attached to the plant out of order, the waste water from the town is directly released into river. The water which falls at the upper part of Public Health Department (PHD) intake well is consumed by the population.

This has led to widespread resentment among the people who fear contracting disease like jaundice on consumption of the untreated water for a long time. “It is outrageous that the area which gives thousands of crore of rupees as revenue to Government is getting untreated waste water due to a damaged transformer,” said a local.

The repair is getting delayed as the CESU staff have been diverted to Fani affected areas and the work can be carried out once the staff return, said sources. Project Engineer of Sewerage Board, Talcher, Subasish Mohanty said the transformer has been burnt and CESU is yet to take up the repair work as its staff have been diverted to Fani-affected areas. “We will repair the transformer and soon supply treated water to the people,” he added.Talcher Sub-collector Paresh Nayak said he had asked both Sewerage Board as well as CESU to immediately repair or replace the transformer for treatment of waste water.