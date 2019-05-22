An abandoned well, only source for Nuagaon

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For the women of Nuagaon under Gosani block in Gajapati district, the day begins much before sunrise. At the first sign of the break of dawn, they troop out of their houses with pots on their heads, walking across the paddy field embankments to reach the abandoned well about two km from the village to fetch water for their daily needs.

The water in the well is virtually unfit for human consumption but the people have no other choice as all the water sources in the village including a tube-well, an open well and the pond have already dried up this summer. They filter the muddy water using clothes and use it for drinking as well as meeting other needs.

This is, however, not the only challenge the 32 tribal families face. Every other basic necessity like connectivity, health service, school and electricity has eluded this village. The road leading to the village is a rubble-layered muddy path which becomes unusable even after light drizzle. In contrast, the lanes inside the village have been converted to concrete.

Health care too is also in a shambles. Serious patients and pregnant women village have to be carried in slings to the hospital, said villagers. They depend on Gosani hospital which is around 9 km from the village for medical aid and in the absence of a road, in many cases the patients and their families have to face untold miseries.

On the other hand, power supply is only for namesake, said the villagers claiming that they rarely get to see light at night. On education front, the village school was closed last year on the pretext of inadequate students. About six students of the village, now walk more than 5 km to reach schools at Tulasiparu or Banjiri villages.

“Despite our repeated appeal, administration officials are yet take action for ensuring water supply, roads and school in our village”, alleged Samara Badaraita, a resident. Block officials, however, said they are aware of the problems of the village and are taking steps in the direction. Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department has been apprised about the defunct tube-well and construction of the connecting road would be taken up soon, officials said.