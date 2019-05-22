Home States Odisha

ASI apologises for Fani damage to Srimandir

A lion sculpture was damaged when scaffoldings collapsed on it

Published: 22nd May 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of damaged scaffoldings | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday tendered an apology to the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee for the damage caused to Jagannath temple due to presence of scaffoldings during the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani on May 3.The damage to sculptures and outer structure of the 12th century temple was discussed in the meeting that was presided over by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and attended by ASI officials. The ASI had come under scanner as it did not remove the scaffoldings despite suggestions by the temple managing committee prior to Fani. 

Chief Administrator of the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Pradipta Mahapatra said an idol of a lion on the main temple broke when the iron scaffoldings around it collapsed after being slammed by wind speed of over 200 kmph. The Gajapati said damage to the temple would have been less if ASI removed the scaffoldings before the cyclonic storm hit Puri coast. 

Admitting to the fault, ASI Superintending Archaeologist of Bhubaneswar circle Arun Mallick tendered an apology to the managing committee and assured that steps will be taken to prevent such recurrence in future.As many as 5,000 iron scaffoldings were installed around the temple by ASI for carrying out repair and renovation work on the ancient structure when Fani struck. The peripheral temples in the complex and other structures also suffered damage due to the cyclonic storm. 

In the meeting, the ASI was granted permission to inspect damage to the Neelachakra of Srimandir and use drone camera to study the overall damage to the temple caused by Fani. Repair work will be initiated as per photographs gathered by the drones.

Discussions were also held on damage to Jaya-Vijaya idols at the Lions Gate. 
The SJTA members and the Gajapati discussed and approved the Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra schedules. It was decided that a Sulabh Sauchalaya (toilet complex) will be constructed near Gundicha temple for devotees prior to the annual Rath Yatra. 

