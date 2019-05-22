BJP smells scam in OPWD code relax  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Objecting to the State Government decision to relax norms of Odisha Public Works Department (OPWD) code for speedy execution of restoration works in cyclone Fani-affected districts, the BJP on Tuesday said this is a deliberate attempt to favour BJD workers in award of contracts.

A delegation of the BJP led by party’s State vice-president Samir Mohanty met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Tripathy over the recent changes in provisions of OPWD code and urged him to take up the issue with the State Government for reconsideration of its decision.“The changes in the OPWD code was made deliberately by a handful of BJD leaders in cahoot with some non-Odia officers to loot `1,341 crore assistance provided by the Centre for relief and restoration works,” Mohanty said.

Awarding work contracts amounting to `5 lakh without calling for tenders will promote corruption. This will hugely benefit BJD leaders and Government officers as work orders will be issued on the basis of percentage commission (PC) which is rampant in this Government, the BJP leader added.The State Cabinet on May 18 had approved the proposal of the Works department for relaxation of norms to facilitate speedy execution of restoration works in cyclonic-hit areas.