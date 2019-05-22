Cong gives up before poll outcome  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a sign of further marginalisation of Congress in Odisha, the grand old party has given up hope of forming Government in the State on its own even before the counting of votes.President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday admitted that the party has not been able to secure enough votes to form Government in the State. He, however, said the performance of Congress in this election will be better than the 2014 polls.

Stating that exit poll projections cannot be relied upon completely, Patnaik referred to predictions that he will lose from both the seats he contested in 2019 Assembly elections. “The exit polls have made a wrong assessment about me by stating that I will lose both Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari Assembly seats. I may lose the Ghasipura seat, but I will certainly win from Bhandaripokhari,” he said and added that one should wait for the counting of votes on May 23.

It has been a downward slide for the grand old party in Odisha since 2000 when the number of Congress members in the Assembly plummeted to 26 from 80 in 1995. The last time Congress was in power in Odisha was between 1995 and 2000. In the 1995 Assembly polls, Congress had won 80 seats with 39.08 per cent votes.

However, the party’s vote share came down to 33.78 per cent and Congress could win only 26 seats in 2000 Assembly elections when the BJD-BJP alliance rode to power in Odisha. The Congress has been out of power for the last 19 years and attempts to revive the party’s organisational base have not been successful.

Vote share of Congress improved to 34.82 per cent in 2004 polls when the party won 38 Assembly seats. In 2009 elections when BJD and BJP parted ways, Congress remained the main opposition party in Odisha by securing 29.1 per cent votes and winning 27 seats. However, the number of seats of Congress came down to 16 in the Assembly in 2014 elections with a vote share of 25.7 per cent. Attempts were made to revive the organisational base of the party before the 2019 elections. However, large-scale desertion and factional fight seem to have failed to stop the downward slide of the party in the State.