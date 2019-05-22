Home States Odisha

Devoid of pipe supply, villagers depend on pits

Villagers mostly depend on canals and ponds to meet their water needs but when summer sets in, these water sources dry up.

heat, hot weather, summer

A dry bed of Hirakud dam reservoir | Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Water sources in villages located in the periphery of Sambalpur town are drying up fast with temperature soaring over 45 degrees Celsius. Villagers are reeling under acute water crisis as there is no alternative water supply system for these villages. The worst affected villages are Ranibandha, Dengsargi, Canalpada, Tentelpada, Singhpali, Dumerpada and Kainsir.

Villagers mostly depend on canals and ponds to meet their water needs but when summer sets in, these water sources dry up. From the beginning of May to June second week, the problem becomes acute and villagers do not even get water for their basic needs. During this period, their only respite is pits that are dug up on the banks of ponds and canals. They collect drinking water from these pits and use traditional percolation methods to filter it as much as possible.

Though there are a number of small ponds in the villages but the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to restore or renovate them. While many of these ponds are filled with debris, the rest including those in Ranibandha and Dengsargi have completely dried up.

Although some of the villages have hand pumps, they are now lying defunct as the ground water level has depleted. Earlier, when the villages were under the administration of gram panchayats, temporary water supply measures were taken up but when the villages came under the jurisdiction of SMC, the situation became worse with none of the officials addressing their concern.Officials in the SMC said the problem of water crisis could not be solved due to staff crunch. They said in absence of field workers, the SMC is unable to monitor the situation in villages which has led to delay in drawing a plan.

