Ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Malkangiri  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Ganja weighing 2,160 kg, being smuggled outside the State, was seized by Malkangiri Police in two different incidents on Monday. SP Jagmohan Meena said the contraband is worth `2.5 crore.

In the first incident, Chitrakonda police led by IIC RP Nag during patrolling near ESSAR Company chowk intercepted a truck. Police found 1,860 kg of ganja hidden in the truck.

Two persons going in the truck were arrested. They are Gowriswar Rao (50) and Gollapalli Kumar (22) of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. They told the police that the contraband was being smuggled to Nagpur in Maharastra from Darakonda in Andhra Pradesh through Malkangiri.

Further investigation is on.

In the second incident, Orkel Police led by SI RK Deep seized 300 kg of ganja from an SUV and arrested two persons. The accused are Sahadeb Bairagi (27) and Sukra Hantal (40) of Chitrakonda police limits in Malkangiri district. Police said they were transporting ganja from Chitrakonda to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.