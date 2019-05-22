HSC success rate slips by over 5 pc

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nearly 71 per cent of students have passed the Class X High School Certificate (HSC) examinations, 2019 even as the results declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) have marked more than five per cent decline over last year.Announcing the results, Secretary, School and Mass Education department PK Mohapatra said the overall pass rate in the examinations held in February this year stood at 70.78 per cent, down 5.49 per cent (pc) from the record 76.23 pc in 2018.

Mohapatra, however, said there was nothing to worry about decline in pass rate. “We had reformed the examination process and pattern including selection of examination centres, question paper setting, tightening the surveillance system besides taking measures to curb malpractice which has reflected in the results,” he said.

As many as 5,62,213 students in all the streams from regular, ex-regular, correspondence regular and correspondent ex-regular had appeared for the examinations. Of them 3,97,125 students have made their grades.Around 1,181 students have achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 pc marks. While 9,938 students have obtained A2 grade ( 80 to 89 pc), 24,991 students secured B1 grade (70 to 79 pc), 46,319 students got B2 grade (60 to 69 pc), 76,139 students C grade (50 to 59 pc), 1,16,262 students D grade (40 to 49 pc) and 1,22,062 students got E grade ( 30 to 39 pc). The rest 1,63,954 students have got F grade.



In the regular stream, 72.35 pc students have been successful against 77.35 pc while the pass rate among ex-regular students is 37.43 pc against 46.13 pc in 2018. Girls trumped the boys with 73.93 pc success rate against 70.73 pc of the latter.Among the districts, Jharsuguda posted a record of highest 85.48 pc pass rate while Koraput ranked the lowest with 50.61 pc. Not a single student from Nuapada and Deogarh districts has been able to secure A1 Grade.

As many as 43 students including 22 boys belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community and 9 students including 7 boys from Scheduled Tribe (ST) community have been able to bag A1 grade. Last year, 73 SC students and 13 ST students secured A1 grade.The overall pass percentages of SC and ST students stood at 63.96 and 64.46 respectively. Last year, the pass percentage of SC and ST students were at 70.34 and 71.94 respectively.

This year, around 1,124 examinees were booked for malpractice while three examination centres were scrapped for mass copying. Further, as per the decision of the examination committee, the missing 108 OMR sheets in Malkangiri district have been settled by awarding average mark to students basing on the marks secured in subjective papers.As many as 82 high schools have recorded nil result against 36 last year.