Home States Odisha

In global media focus, Dutee story takes unsavoury turn

The 23-year-old athlete’s revelations had sparked interest all over the world with major media outlets including the Washington Post, New York Times and the Guardian covering the development.

Published: 22nd May 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days ago, Dutee Chand’s revelation that she was in a same-sex relationship — she became the first Indian athlete to be openly gay — had been the toast of the entire world. High profile celebrities like American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres were lauding her bravery on social media.

The 23-year-old athlete’s revelations had sparked interest all over the world with major media outlets including the Washington Post, New York Times and the Guardian covering the development. This is not the first time that the girl from Jajpur has found herself in the international spotlight. In 2015, Dutee had won a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, against regulations of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that prevented female athletes with a high level of testosterone in their bodies from participating. Her victory had inspired the likes of South Africa’s Olympic champion Caster Semenya in taking forward their own fights to the CAS.

Sprinter Dutee Chand addressing
mediapersonsin Bhubaneswar
| Irfana

However, things have since taken an unsavoury turn. On Tuesday, Dutee was facing the media in the city, alleging that her sister was blackmailing her, asking for money. “I have been in the relationship for the last three years and my family knows it,” Dutee said. “My mother loves me very much, but I face threats from my sister. She had demanded `25 lakh recently. When I expressed my inability to pay, she had threatened to divulge my relationship and destroy my career. That’s why I decided to make it public.”

Her sister, however, had a different story to tell. “They (girl and her parents) are exploiting Dutee,” said Saraswati Chand. “This episode will cause irreparable damage to Dutee’s career. In the end, she will be at the loss. I hope she understands this.”

Saraswati also revealed that Dutee was planning to hold a function to reveal her partner at a hotel in the city on May 25. According to Saraswati, Dutee had initially invited her family for the function, but when they refused, had threatened to cut off all financial support. She, however, asserted the family is not against marriage but wanted Dutee to concentrate on her career at the moment.

Dutee is currently training in Hyderabad in preparation for the upcoming World Championships in Doha. She also has an eye on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But when asked if all this would affect her performances on the field, Dutee replied in the negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp