Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences records 95 per cent results

 The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has recorded 95 per cent result in HSC examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). 

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has recorded 95 per cent result in HSC examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). KISS officials said as many as 1,676 students had appeared the examination. More than 300 students have secured above 60 per cent marks. Sakila Majhi became the school topper by securing 93 per cent marks. 

An institute for tribal students, KISS has been recording excellent results in the HSC examinations since 2000. For the last around two decades, KISS students have been achieving nearly 100 per cent result, which is an extraordinary feat for tribal kids, the officials said.

As many as 164 students belonging to primitive tribes like Juang, Didai, Kharia, Lodha, Lanjia Saura and Bonda are among those who have successfully cleared the examination. “It is a rare feat to educate and groom tribal students from remote areas of the State and enable them to excel in the Class 10 board examination every year,” an educationist said. Expressing satisfaction over the results, KISS and KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta said the continued success has been possible only due to blessings of God, efforts of teachers and staff besides the hard work of students.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp