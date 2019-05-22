Home States Odisha

One killed as bus rolls down Taptapani ghat

One person died and 32 others were injured when the bus they were going in, fell down from Taptapani ghat in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Injured passengers await help at the bottom of Taptapani Ghat after the accident on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: One person died and 32 others were injured when the bus they were going in, fell down from Taptapani ghat in Ganjam district on Tuesday. Sources said, the bus was on its way to Chandiput in Gajapati district from Duaragan under Digapahandi when the driver lost control over the steering and the bus skidded off the ghat road. It rolled down around 30 feet before hitting the ground.

While some passengers were thrown out of the vehicle under the impact, others crawled out and waited for help in the forested area. On being informed, Patapur police along with fire-fighters and ambulance rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.

All the injured were taken to Digapahandi hospital where the doctors declared one of them brought dead. The deceased is Raghu Gouda (36). Of the 32 injured, 29 were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. After the mishap, the driver fled from the spot. The bus did not have necessary permit, said Patapur Inspector in-charge Ramesh Pradhan. A manhunt has been launched to nab the driver, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taptapani ghat bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp