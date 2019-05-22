Home States Odisha

Shakti Rout, Malkangiri topper

Shakti  Prasad Rout, a student of Balimela Government High School, has topped this year’s annual High School Certificate examination in the district the results of which were declared by Board of Seco

Published: 22nd May 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Shakti  Prasad Rout, a student of Balimela Government High School, has topped this year’s annual High School Certificate examination in the district the results of which were declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday. 

Shakti Prasad Rout 

Shakti has got A1 grade by securing 541 marks of total 600 in the examination. Son of Sarat Kumar Rout, a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Science in the same school, Shakti has stood first in the district by securing 90.16 per cent marks, followed by Manas Ranjan Mishra who got 520 marks (A2 Grade) and Somyajyoti Dash who secured 519 marks (A2 Grade).

Of 3,220 students who cleared the examination in the district, Shakti is the only one to get A1 Grade. While 2295 students have failed, result of one candidate has been withheld due to malpractice.Though 58.39 per cent pass of the district is not upto the expectation, Balimela Government High School achieved 68.29 per cent against the State average of 70.78.

