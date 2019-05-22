Some BJD heavyweights may bite the dust in Assembly poll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as exit poll projections give BJD a comfortable majority in the Assembly polls, several predictions doing the rounds in social media claiming to have emanated from the regional outfit’s internal assessment point towards defeat of some ministers and heavyweights of the party.According to these surveys, two senior ministers - Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera and Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal - are doubtful cases who may not make it to the new Assembly. Behera was fielded by BJD from Kendrapara Assembly constituency at the last moment though he was elected from Jaydev seat in 2014 Assembly polls.

Surveys conducted by some media houses in the State have also given Kendrapara Assembly seat to the Congress which had fielded former minister Ganeswar Behera. The fact that Ganeswar was sure of his candidature from Kendrapara seat and started campaigning a month before the Finance Minister, who was not sure till the last about his fate, may have proved advantageous for the Congress.

However, the case of Samal is different. He is seeking re-election from Bhandaripokhari Assembly seat for the third time in a row. The senior minister is pitted against president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik. Though Samal had defeated his nearest Congress rival Subrat Kumar Dhal by more than 34,000 votes in the 2014 election, local issues and a strong anti-incumbency against him may make things difficult for him this time.

The OPCC president also announced on Tuesday that he is sure to win from Bhandaripokhari. Patnaik has contested from the two Assembly seats of Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari.Several heavyweights including some former ministers also may not make it to the Assembly this time. They include Debasis Samantray from Barabati-Cuttack seat. Samantray had a tough time as he was facing Mohammed Moquim of Congress and former minister Sameer Dey of BJP from the seat.

Surveys also maintained that there are several former ministers and at least half a dozen sitting MLAs considered heavyweights who may bite the dust because of strong anti-incumbency against them at the local level though the internal assessment of the BJD is sure that the party will win more than 100 Assembly seats.According to the internal assessment of the BJD, the party is facing tough fight from the rivals in at least 25 seats where some of its candidates may scrape through and make it to the new Assembly.