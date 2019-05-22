Home States Odisha

Women block NH-26 over water scarcity

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:53 AM

Women block road near Dongriguda village on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Women of Dongriguda village under Koksara block staged a road blockade on the NH-26 for three hours on Tuesday morning protesting drinking water crisis. Placing empty pitchers and buckets on the NH, the women alleged that although the scarcity has become acute, the local administration has not initiated any measures to mitigate their problem. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the NH due to the agitation. 

Dongriguda village has a population of 3,000. The village has seven tubewells and a deep borewell from where water is pumped out and supplied to the village through pipes and standposts. However, the tubewells are not yielding water as ground water level has depleted and the deep borewell is lying defunct from the last fortnight.

An agitator Lalita Patra said although they have informed the officials concerned about the water crisis, there was no response which forced them to resort to agitation. 

The BDO rushed to the spot and assured them of looking into the issue following which, they called off the road blockade.

