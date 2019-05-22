Home States Odisha

Worry over falling education standards   

The results of HSC examination this year have raised concern among educationists in the State. 

CUTTACK:  The results of HSC examination this year have raised concern among educationists in the State. The low success rate this year points towards not only the declining academic standards among the students but also the fall in quality of education in the State, they stated. The results, which reflect 5.49 per cent decrease in overall pass rate of 70.78 this year against 76.23 per cent in 2018, also present a dismal picture when it comes to grades achieved by students. 

Last year, out of total 5,76,398 students who appeared the examination, 4,38,348 had succeeded of whom as many as 1,715 students had achieved A1 grade securing above 90 per cent marks while 15,689 bagged A2 grade by securing 80 to 89 per cent marks, 39,252 students got B1 grade (70 to 79 per cent marks) and 68,009 achieved B2 grade (60 to 69 per cent marks).

However this year, out of 5,62,213 students who appeared the HSC examination, though 3,97,125 students have cleared the test, only 0.21 per cent were able to secure A1 grade. While only 1,181 students were able to achieve A1 grade, 9,938 achieved A2 grade, 24,991 got B1 grade and 46,319 bagged B2 grade. “This speaks volumes of the capability of students and also raises question over the quality of education,” said educationist Rama Krishna Mishra. Guru Charan Mohanty, a teacher, said it is time to analyse the lacunae and chalk out plans to improve the quality of education in the State. 

Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education department PK Mohapatra said rise and fall in the pass rate has no meaning. “The students’ abilities must be enhanced with improved quality of education,” he said. Mohapatra said a meeting would be convened to discuss the issues and chalk out strategies to enhance capabilities of students as well as the quality of education in the State through various training programmes. 

Pass percentage dips in Madhyama exam 
Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the Sanskrit Madhyama Examination results which reflected a pass percentage of 84.6, down from 92.47 per cent last year. A total of 3,614 students had appeared the test of whom 3,015 passed. However, not a single Madhyama student was able to bag either A1 or A2 grade. Besides, the BSE also declared the results of State Open School Certificate Examination-2019 which reflected a pass percentage of 58.52. Out of 11,355 students, 6,567 passed the examination. No student has secured A1 or A2 grade, BSE President Jahan Ara Begum said. The HSC supplementary examination would be conducted in the last week of June this year, she added.

