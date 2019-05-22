Home States Odisha

Zoo reopens after cyclone  

After remaining closed for over two weeks after cyclone Fani, the Nandankanan Zoological Park was reopened for visitors on Tuesday. 

Visitors at an enclosure in Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining closed for over two weeks after cyclone Fani, the Nandankanan Zoological Park was reopened for visitors on Tuesday. Cyclone Fani had caused extensive damage to the zoo which has 213 enclosures and houses thousands of animals and birds of over 156 species. Though there was no loss of wildlife, the green canopy and infrastructure of the zoological park sustained extensive damage in the monstrous storm.  

The cyclone uprooted hundreds of trees inside the zoo besides damaging the botanical garden on its premises. Two enclosures had also sustained damages. In view of the destruction, the zoo was closed for an indefinite period to take up restoration work. Zoo officials said the park sustained losses of over `4.5crore in the cyclone. They said the restoration work was carried out on a war footing and the facility was thrown open to visitors after ensuring that all arrangements were in place. The botanical garden has also been opened for visitors.

