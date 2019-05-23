60-year-old man kills two wives, hangs self

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 60-year-old tribal man allegedly committed suicide after killing his two wives in Tadikisole village under Baripada police limits on Tuesday night.

Shyama Marandi, who was angry over frequent quarrels between his two wives, Phulamani (45) and Salkhu (40), attacked them with a hammer killing both of them, he said.

After killing the two, Marandi committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his house. His two sons were not at home when the incident took place. Marandi was annoyed with frequent quarrels between his two wives, who were sisters.

Recently, Marandi had changed his religion for which the villagers were not happy with him. Disturbed by family dispute and the villagers, he might have taken the extreme step, some villagers said. On being informed by villagers, IIC SL Minz and SDPO Krushna Prasad Patnaik, along with a scientific team, rushed to the spot and seized the bodies on Wednesday. Police also seized a hammer used in the crime. They sent the bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, Patnaik said.