Clash in ADM office

 A clash between the head clerk and senior clerk in the office of Additional District Magistrate, Paradip paralysed work on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A clash between the head clerk and senior clerk in the office of Additional District Magistrate, Paradip paralysed work on Wednesday. Paradip police detained son of the senior clerk for misbehaving and assaulting head clerk over past rivalry.

Sources said a senior clerk Ramesh Tripathy was in-charge head clerk in the office of ADM, Paradip since a long time. Last year, district administration transferred senior clerk Biswanath Guru after giving promotion and posted him as head clerk in the same office. During this time, Tripathy did not hand over the charge to Guru leading to tension between the two. However, after the intervention of district administration Tripathy handed over the charge to Guru but differences persisted.

On Wednesday, Tripathy’ son Bapi reached the office to apply for his father’s leave on health grounds but Guru did not accept as the main applicant was absent. This led to heated exchange of words and clash between Bapi and Guru.

Guru lodged an FIR at Paradip police station against Ramesh and Bapi for assault and issuing life threat. Similarly, senior clerk Tripathy also lodged an FIR against head clerk for assaulting him in Paradip police station. Police detained Bapi and started investigation into the matter, said IIC of Paradip police station Rajani Kant Samal.

