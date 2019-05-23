Elaborate viewing arrangements for counting of votes at polling booths in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency and its seven Assembly segments. Sub-Collector Suvendu Sahu said the counting of votes will be carried out at five centres on the premises of BJB Autonomous College here for Bhubaneswar-Central, Bhubaneswar-North, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Jayadev and Jatni Assembly segments. Counting for the remaining two segments of Khurda and Begunia will be held at centres in Khurda.

Sahu said the centres in Bhubaneswar will have 10 tables each for Assembly seats and the Parliamentary constituency. Counting at each of these centres will be done in 20 phases. “A clear picture will emerge by Thursday midnight,” he said.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to display live poll updates and results at various locations in the City through digital boards.

While an LED screen has been installed at the office of Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has set up a huge LED display board at Forest Park.

BDA will also use its four existing LED screens at Kalpana square, Kalinga Hospital square, Rupali square and Lingaraj Temple area in Oldtown to display poll updates and trends. The live telecast will begin at 8 am and continue till the end of the counting process.

In Cuttack district, counting of votes for six Assembly segments of Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Niali, Mahanga and Salepur will be held at Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE) in the city. For Athagarh and Badamaba segments, the counting exercise will be done at Gopabandhu Science College in Athagarh. Counting of votes for Banki will be done at Banki Autonomous College.