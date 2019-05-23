Home States Odisha

Exit polls spark revolt in Odisha Congress

Disapproving Rout’s statements, Bahinipathi said it unfortunate to blame a person in anticipation of poor performance by the party ahead of announcement of results.

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Exit polls predicting a dismal show by Congress in Odisha, an open revolt has broken out in the party with some senior leaders becoming vocal against the State leadership for its inept handling of the simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

While senior Congress leader and former minister Jagannath Patnaik resigned from two party posts protesting the style of functioning of the leadership and its failure to define a clear electoral strategy, another leader Sarat Rout launched a frontal attack on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik for failing to lead the party in the right direction before the elections.

With Patnaik virtually conceding defeat well before the announcement of poll results, the two senior leaders did not spare the OPCC chief for lack of coordination in the party and his inability to enthuse the workers before the elections. “The State leadership did not allow the party to move forward the way AICC president Rahul Gandhi had visioned,” they alleged. 

Rout, a known critic of Patnaik, lashed out at the OPCC president for his failure to take the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme to the people. “As president of the party’s State unit, he (Niranjan) has disappointed Congress workers, candidates and betrayed Rahul Gandhi. He will be responsible for the party’s poor performance,” Rout said. 
If the party is not going to perform well, it is precisely due to lack of coordination, poor organisational structure and large-scale irregularities in ticket distribution, he added.

Admitting that ticket distribution was mired in controversy and several leaders quitting Congress just before the polls had a demoralising effect on party workers, sources in the party said Rout has no moral right to complain as he had been given ticket despite his repeated defeats in the past elections. 
“It is a fact that the various committees constituted for handling the elections did not do their job. Activities of Congress Campaign Committee chairman Bhakta Charan Das, who was contesting from Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, was limited to his constituency while core committee chairman Jayadev Jena remained confined to Anandapur Assembly segment,” the sources said. 

Coming to the defence of the OPCC chief, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who is trying his luck from Jeypore Assembly seat, said, “The party has done a lot for Sarat Rout. Despite losing elections several times in the past, he still holds significance in the party. Action should be taken against him for his comments.” 
Disapproving Rout’s statements, Bahinipathi said it unfortunate to blame a person in anticipation of poor performance by the party ahead of the announcement of results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress Exit Polls Lok Sabha Election Results Resutls 2019 Odisha Election Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp