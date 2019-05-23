Home States Odisha

Fani boosts boat making industry

Over 11,000 fishing boats anchored along Odisha coast were damaged in the strong winds during the cyclone

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Cyclone Fani which ripped through several villagers and rendered thousands homeless has, however, provided work to the boat makers of the district.
With hundreds of boats damaged during the cyclonic storm, the manufacturing units are now buzzing with activity where over 200 men are engaged in making new boats and repairing damaged ones.
Carpenters are working round-the-clock at workshop where 32 damaged boats have been brought by the fishermen for repair within a month, said Pabitra Mandal, a boat maker of Kharinashi village.

Harekrushna Behera, a boat maker, said this has turned out to be the peak period for us as many owners need repair of their vessels and some have also placed order for new ones after Fani. I received orders from 10 boat owners to repair their vessels and six fishermen placed order for new fishing boats for which I have engaged 10 carpenters for the works,” said Basant Moharana of Ramanagar.

“I moored my boat at the fishing harbour at Jamboo after the cyclone alert. The boat got damaged after it collided with other boats due to strong wind and storms on May 3. I managed to bring the damaged boat to repairing unit at Kharinashi last week”, said Sahadev Behera of Jamboo.
We  are working round-the-clock to complete the orders, said Harekrushna, who has been working hard to keep the family business floating. Boat making is a seasonal business for which a large number of youths of our families are not preferring to continue with the trade because of which we are not getting young men to take up the trade, he added.

The seaside fishing villages of Kharinashi, Ramanagar, Batighar and Tubi are the hub of boat-making. Special carpenters, experts in boat making, manufactures also receive orders from other districts, said Ramesh Das of Kharinashi.
Over 11,000 fishing boats anchored along Odisha coast were damaged in the strong winds in Fani, said Prasanna Behera, Secretary of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union.
Joint Director of Fisheries (Coastal) Department, Pratap Ranjan Rout said 6,390 fishing boats were damaged in the cyclone in the State. Odisha Government also announced a compensation of only `9,600 for each damaged boat and `2,600 for each damaged fishing net, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp