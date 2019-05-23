Home States Odisha

Hospital gates closed, patients in trouble

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With main gates of District Headquarters Hospital here and Community Health Centre at Balikuda closed for nearly two months, the patients are facing untold miseries. The worst affected are handicapped, pregnant women and elderly patients.
The headquarters hospital has restricted the entry of general vehicles to the premises to prevent congestion. The gate of Balikuda health centre has been closed for renovation.

Sources said the district administration decided to stop parking of vehicles on the campus due to lack of space and made a provision at a distance of about 500 metres from the DHH. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are strictly restricted from entering the DHH, sources added.
Patients, however, complain that the authorities should make arrangements for shifting patients, including old persons, handicapped and pregnant women, from the parking space to the DHH outdoor and wards. Facilities like wheelchair and stretcher should be kept ready to shift the patients, the locals demanded. 
A handicapped patient Sukadev Sahoo said, “we have no objection to close the main gate to stop the entry of vehicles in DHH but we have urged the authorities to provide wheelchair to handicapped persons and others in need.” Shortage of attendants has also affected the functioning of the hospital. Sweepers and attendants are reluctant to carry critical patients citing shortage of stretchers and staff, he alleged.

At Balikuda CHC, a woman delivered her child outside the main gate which has remained closed for past two months for renovation. A pregnant woman, Minakhi Bera of Kiyamani under Erasama police limits, had reached the CHC in 108 ambulance but as the vehicle was not allowed inside, she delivered near the main gate on Tuesday. The authorities cited Model Code of Conduct for delay in carrying out renovation.
Chief District Medical Officer Ajay Baitharu said departmental inquiry has been ordered into the delivery case at Balikuda while steps have been taken to provide wheelchair to handicapped persons in DHH, Jagatsinghpur. Only vehicles with critical patients and pregnant women are allowed into DHH premises to avert traffic congestion, he added.

