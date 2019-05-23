Illegal meat shops mushroom in Silk City

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With growing demand for meat, illegal butcher shops have been mushrooming here right under the nose of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

Despite a slaughterhouse at Aska Road being run by the civic body, meat sellers have opened shops at Nehru Park area, Kamapalli, Gate Bazaar, Lochapada Road, Ankuli, Lanjipalli and Balajipentho Street becoming a nuisance for residents. More than 100 illegal roadside meat shops are running in the city and no action is being taken against them by the municipal corporation.

Around four decades ago, the BeMC had set up the slaughterhouse in Aska Road where around 500 goats are butchered for five days per week. The abattoir was aimed at certifying goats fit for consumption and collecting tax from the meat sellers. Initially, the slaughterhouse had checked illegal roadside abattoirs, but later roadside meat sellers started increasing in the city due to inaction by BeMC.

The civic body is collecting `one per goat as tax at the slaughterhouse. The seal marked on goats’ skin by the Health department of BeMC certifying the quality of meats is sufficient to satisfy the customers.

Sources said while goats are being slaughtered in full public view, these roadside butcheries have posed health hazards to the consumers. This apart, animal wastes are disposed of on streets or dumped around these butcheries.

Earlier, butcher’s trade was confined to Muslim community. Now SCs are also into the trade. The Muslim butchers procure the animals from Chandiput, Mohona, Chandragiri and Hinjili weekly haats.

Rahim, a butcher who sells around 90 kg meat everyday, said the customers want to see the animal before it is butchered to ensure they get quality meat. Apart from traditional meat selling areas, butcheries have been opened on roadsides in Bada Bazaar, Giri Market, Bijipur Market and Kamapalli. This apart, makeshift meat shops have mushroomed in every nook and corner of the city. Giri Market witnesses highest sale of meat followed by Medical Campus area, Military Lane Chowk and Kamapalli, he added.

Though animal lovers’ associations have tried to raise their voice against indiscriminate open slaughtering, no action has been taken by the administration.

