Jagannath Patnaik resigns from Cong panels  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A DAY before the counting of votes, senior leader and former minister Jagannath Patnaik resigned as convener of Congress co-ordination committee and Election Committee expressing his dissatisfaction over functioning of the party.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said there were several criteria for selection of right candidate for Lok Sabha and Assembly segments but they were not followed during selection of Congress nominees for the polls. “Wrong candidates were selected which will certainly have an impact on the party’s performance in the elections,” he said, adding the party failed to capitalise on anti-Modi and anti-Naveen mood on issues related to farmers.

“Visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Odisha had created a good political atmosphere in favour of the Congress in the State. But, they failed to cash in on the opportunity as the party’s organisation was weak,” he said.

Many committees including manifesto committee, co-ordination committee and publicity committee were formed in the State ahead of the polls. However, except the manifesto committee, no other committees functioned during the election.

Patnaik, however, has not resigned from the AICC and the PCC. On exit polls, he said they only create an opportunity for political discussion. The Congress is not in a position to perform well in the State but the party will do better than what the exit poll has predicted, he added.