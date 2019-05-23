Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha election result 2019: Here are the key battles in Odisha

The elections for the 147 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats were conducted in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram (Photo | Facebook)

Odisha, Biju Janata Dal's bastion for the past two decades is going to seal the fate of party supremo Naveen Patnaik, who is looking forward to a fifth term in office.

Here are the key battles for the Lok Sabha elections: 

Bhubaneswar

The capital of the state was won by BJD candidate Prasanna Patsani in 2014. This time, the state witnessed a three-cornered fight between BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, BJD's Arup Patnaik and Congress supported CPIM candidate Janardan Pati.

Kendrapara

The Kendrapara constituency saw BJP candidate was won by BJD's Baijayant Panda. This time it is a close call between BJP's Baijayant Panda, actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty- who is contesting on a BJD ticket and Congress' Dharanidhar Nayak

Puri

Won by BJD's Pinaki Mishra in 2014, the high profile constituency witnessed a tight battle between BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra, sitting MP Pinaki Mishra and former journalist Satya Prakash Nayak.

Cuttack

In Cuttack, BJD's Bhatruhari Mahtab locked horns with BJP's Prakash Mishra (former DG CRPF, DGP Odisha Police) and Congress' Panchanan Kanungo

Sundargarh 

Sitting MP and Union Minister Jual Oram was pitted against BJD's Sunita Biswal and firebrand George Tirkey who is contesting on a Congress ticket.

