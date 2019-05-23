Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha results: BJD holds onto turf, Naveen Patnaik set to become Odisha CM for fifth time

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJD is also well ahead of its main rival BJP by leading in at least 14 constituencies, according to the latest trends.

Published: 23rd May 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is well on his way to form government in Odisha for a fifth consecutive time, early trends of counting for the
Assembly polls suggest. While BJD is leading in 101 assembly seats, the BJP which is ahead in 29 seats, is far behind. The main opposition Congress has, however, slumped to the third position behind the BJP in the state.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJD is also well ahead of its main rival BJP by leading in at least 14 constituencies, according to the latest trends. The BJP is leading in 7 Lok Sabha seats, though the trends in some of the constituencies are fluctuating.

While the Patnaik is leading in both the seats of Hinjili and Bijepur, his opponent Congress president Niranjan Patnaik is trailing in both the seats Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari. However, leader
of the opposition in the outgoing assembly Narasingh Mishra is ahead of his BJD rival in Balangir assembly seat. According to reports, Congress is ahead in
13 assembly seats in Odisha.

Prominent among those trailing in Odisha include the BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda from the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat which had consumed a lot of media space during the last one month. Another prominent BJP candidate, Prakash Mishra is also trailing behind in the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency. Mishra was pitted against BJD veteran Bhartruhari Mahatab in Cuttack.

BJP state president Basant Panda and national spokesperson Sambit Patra are leading from Kalahandi and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is also leading from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency. While Aparajita Sarangi of BJP is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, former union minister Chandrasekhar Sahu is leading from the
Berhampur parliamentary constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Assembly results 2019 Odisha results 2019 Lok Sabha results 2019 Naveen Patnaik Election watch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp