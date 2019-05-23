LS, Assembly results 2019: Security beefed up for counting of votes, victory processions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been beefed up for counting of votes and victory processions which will be taken out after the announcement of results of the General Elections on Thursday.

DGP Dr RP Sharma said adequate security arrangements have been made for the victory processions. “Patrolling will be intensified at sensitive locations in the State to avert any untoward incident,” he said. At least 36 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 250 platoons of Special Armed Police (SAP) along with personnel of district police and home guards have been deployed to maintain law and order during the counting of votes.

Election officials said even if the exercise takes time, the focus will be on proper counting of votes. “All arrangements have been made by district Collectors and adequate security personnel deployed at counting centres. The counting exercise will begin at 8 am,” said Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Raghuram Iyer.

CCTV cameras have been installed at counting centres after consultation with district election officers and the footage would be monitored by police personnel. This apart, one control room will keep a close watch on each strong room. The control rooms are equipped with very high-frequency sets and these will be manned by operators who will work in three shifts.

Police officers have been deployed near the strong rooms to monitor the security arrangements. Additional forces have also been stationed in the outer periphery of the strong rooms.

While Opposition parties have expressed doubts over security of strong rooms across the country, in Odisha, operators with video cameras have been deployed at the entry and exit points to keep track of visitors.

Police said a tight vigil is being kept on the movement of unidentified persons near the strong rooms. Police personnel including women officers have been deployed at the counting centres which have door frame metal detectors. This personnel have been equipped with hand-held metal detectors and other gadgets. Only those persons authorised by the Chief Electoral Officer, District Electoral Officers and Returning Officers will be allowed to enter the counting centres after verification of their identity cards. Police personnel have been directed to keep a close watch at the entry points to ensure spy cameras are not carried inside the strong rooms.

In Cuttack, three platoons of CRPF, two of BSF and seven of OSAP have been deployed at the counting centres. CCTV cameras have also been installed at strategic points to keep a tab on trouble makers.