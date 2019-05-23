More schools with nil results raise concern 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The rise in a number of schools scoring nil result over the years has raised concerns over the standard of education as well as the performance of students and teachers in these institutions. This year, as many as 82 High Schools have recorded nil result, where not a single student has been able to clear the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

Last year, 36 High Schools had failed to produce a single successful candidate. In 2017, 22 schools had scored nil result while the number was 21 in 2016 and 14 in 2015.

On the other hand, the number of schools with 100 per cent performance has been decreasing since the last few years, thereby causing worry among educationists of the State. In 2016, 750 High Schools had recorded 100 per cent result while the figure was 748 in 2017 and 429 in 2018. This year, only 289 schools have been able to achieve cent per cent result.

Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education department PK Mohapatra said most of the schools which have shown nil result are upgraded High Schools having very low student strength. Like last year, show cause notice will be issued to Headmasters of the High Schools which have scored nil result, he said. Last year, explanations were sought from Headmasters and teachers of all the 36 High Schools which had recorded zero results. These schools had given undertaking to improve the performance of students as well as teachers.